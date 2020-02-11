Featured
Kyle Busch (18) climbs out of his car after coming to a stop on pit road after colliding in Turn 4 during the NASCAR Daytona Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Busch has done it all in NASCAR, except win the Daytona 500

By Dan Gelston
Feb. 11, 2020 12:06 PM EST
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, driver Jimmie Johnson smiles during media day for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. As he prepares for his final season of full-time racing, the most accomplished driver of his generation has changed his mindset. “I’m not chasing anything,” said Johnson, who is determined to enjoy his 19th and final Cup season. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

Johnson drops "Chasing 8" motto before final NASCAR season

By Jenna Fryer
Feb. 07, 2020 01:54 PM EST
FILE - In this June 16, 2019, file photo, Funny Car driver John Force prepares to run in the finals at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tenn. More than a half century after he began piloting dragsters, Force, 70, will be in his Funny Car this weekend for the start of a new season in Pomona, Calif. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP, File)

The Force is with NHRA as drag racing season begins

By Tim Dahlberg
Feb. 06, 2020 04:47 PM EST
Galleries
Home
Latest News

Kallita wins third straight, takes Top Fuel at NHRA Pomona

Feb. 09, 2020 09:05 PM EST
POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Doug Kalitta earned his third straight Top Fuel win, going 3.698 seconds at 330.23 mph in his dragster at the NHRA Winternationals. ...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. walks along pit road before NASCAR auto race qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Stenhouse wins Daytona 500 pole in debut with new team

By Mark Long
Feb. 09, 2020 04:26 PM EST
Michael Self celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the ARCA auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Self wins ARCA opener at Daytona, edges rising star Deegan

By Mark Long
Feb. 08, 2020 09:26 PM EST
From left to right, Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R drivers Ryan Briscoe, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon and Kamui Kobayashi celebrate with their national flags in Victory Lane after winning the Rolex 24-hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Wayne Taylor obliterates Rolex 24 field without his sons

By Jenna Fryer
Jan. 26, 2020 04:22 PM EST
Driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, celebrates at the end of stage twelve of the Dakar Rally between Haradth and Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Sainz, 57, won a third Dakar Rally (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Sainz wins a third Dakar Rally title, rider Brabec his first

Jan. 17, 2020 06:37 AM EST
Driver Nasser Al-Attiyah, of Qatar, and co-driver Matthieu Baumel, of France, race their Toyota during stage eight of the Dakar Rally in Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Dakar minus grieving motorbike riders gives drivers problems

Jan. 13, 2020 12:16 PM EST
Latest NASCAR News
Brad Keselowski, left, and Jimmie Johnson talk between interviews during NASCAR Daytona 500 auto racing media day at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA NOTEBOOK: Jimmie Johnson mulls his 2021 options

By Dan Gelston 4 hrs ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has eyes on a possible IndyCar ride. Oh, and Formula One.

Trump expected to attend Daytona 500 race Sunday in Florida

7 hrs ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daytona International Speedway is going to be a little more crowded than usual for the annual Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Kyle Busch (18) climbs out of his car after coming to a stop on pit road after colliding in Turn 4 during the NASCAR Daytona Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Busch has done it all in NASCAR, except win the Daytona 500

By Dan Gelston Feb. 11, 2020 12:06 PM EST

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Busch has partied in victory lane at every NASCAR track from Darlington to Dover, from Bristol to the Brickyard.

Erik Jones (20) gets a push from Denny Hamlin (11) to help him pull away from other cars on the final lap to win the NASCAR Busch Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Darryl Graham)

Column: NASCAR has wild first 48 hours of Speedweeks

By Jenna Fryer Feb. 10, 2020 06:48 PM EST

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR is off to an intriguing start and the season has barely begun.